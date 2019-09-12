Head To This Boutique In HSR Layout To Pick Up An Outfit For Your BFF's Wedding

The wedding season is upon us and it’s time to update your ethnic wardrobe with latest trends. Niriksha in HSR Layout is a quaint boutique on the 27th main road (right next to Poetree) that designs ethnic wear for special occasions. They also have on shelves some gorgeous clothes that will make you want to binge!

Matching lehenga sets start at INR 7,000 -- it might seem a little steep but is totally worth it once you check out their collection. Lehenga skirts, dupattas with zari borders and sleeveless blouses with asymmetrical cuts can be found here. Available in pastel and sombre colours as well as bright yellows and blues with ethnic motifs, choose from a variety according to your mood and taste.

For those of you who want something modern, ditch the lehengas and check out their gown collection (starting at INR 5,000). With cowl necklines, floral patterns and intricate handwork, try the gowns here to feel like a princess. Or if you already have a skirt or saree, the boutique is also known for its blouses. Working with tricky material like velvet and chiffon, they’ll make sure the fit is perfect.