Spend Time With Your Family Over Good Food!

Nisarga garden located in the busy Lanes of Gandhi bazaar is very old and famous..... This was an open-air restaurant before but now it's renovated and the ambiance is beautiful now...... . It has a capacity of around 100 max and parking is not available.... . It's a vegetarian restaurant and the food is really good... It is good for family dinners and quick bites .... . Masala dosas are delicious for breakfast Chats are good too. . Happy dining #justbengaluru_things