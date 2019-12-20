Spend Time With Your Family Over Good Food!

Fast Food Restaurants

Nisarga Garden

Bengaluru, Karnataka
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

26, DVG Road, Basavanagudi, Bengaluru

What Makes It Awesome?

Nisarga garden located in the busy Lanes of Gandhi bazaar is very old and famous..... This was an open-air restaurant before but now it's renovated and the ambiance is beautiful now...... . It has a capacity of around 100 max and parking is not available.... . It's a vegetarian restaurant and the food is really good... It is good for family dinners and quick bites .... . Masala dosas are delicious for breakfast Chats are good too. . Happy dining #justbengaluru_things

How Much Did It Cost ?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With ?

Family, Kids

