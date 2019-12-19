Collector Or Festive Display, Find Dasara Dolls At This Jayanagar Store

If you’re planning to set up a Dasara Doll display at home this year for the first time and don’t know where to start because you don’t have a collection of dolls passed down through the family, we’ve found a great place to pick up dolls, and you don’t have to travel all the way to Mysore, or any highway to pick a few up!

NL Dasara Dolls in Jayanagar 3rd block is a room full of typical dolls, and a great place to start, or add to your collection. Handcrafted (but not made at the source, they’re bought in bulk from multiple suppliers across South India) dolls depicting scenes from mythology, Deities (we even spotted a serene Buddha), daily life, tableaux depicting agriculture, modern life, folk tales, and festivals adorn every flat surface at the store. They even have those dolls that do the ‘Indian head shake’ in medium to large sizes.

You’ll find the store owner touching up a doll to be its colourful best whichever time of the year you turn up. They pride themselves in their conventional, traditional ware, which we also think is their best offering, so if don’t go if you’re looking for something very unique. However, they do occasionally have some themed dolls (last year it was Chhota Bheem), and you could request the staff to show you anything from their new collection. The dolls start at INR 750 for a set, and a few single miscellaneous pieces (like accessories for dolls depicting farming tolls, or animals) sell for cheaper depending on the size and exact piece.