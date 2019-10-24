A Super Cool Place To Hangout With Your Fam!

"The very first impression is the last impression", a quite popular saying. And applicable to this place. I love the vibes of Torq03, it was so chilled out. This place has an open sitting area which you guys will definitely love to hang out. I personally love this place and the food also. Try to visit this place, Torq03 with your friends and family members and play some games like bowling, cricket, air hockey, etc. And this is an e-sports zone which has the Torq03 food restaurant inside it. And let me tell the best part is the Go-carting circuits. We try out their burgers, noodles, and nachos ( veg) which were pretty much decent in taste. I personally love the club sandwich of this place. Do visit this place and have a lot of fun.