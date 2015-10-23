This lifestyle boutique is dedicated to handicrafts from the North East. But Ants also regularly hosts food festivals to celebrate the diverse cuisine of the North East. Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland and Assam have all found representation here, and the food is cooked by home chefs and is as authentic as it gets. The store doesn’t really believe in publicity, so you need to keep your eyes glued to their Facebook page for event updates.

Where: 1st Cross, 2286, 14th A Main Road, HAL II Stage, Indiranagar

Contact: 080 41715639

Find them on Facebook here.