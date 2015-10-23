The Guwahati-based chain restaurant offers sumptuous thalis comprising aromatic short grained Joha rice, split black dal flavoured with bamboo shoot, a vegetable of the day, stir fried greens, all to be eaten with a squeeze of Assamese Kagji lime. Don’t forget to order pork cooked with Lai Hak or mustard and the watery, tangy fish Tenga. Finish your meal here with a bowl of kheer. Duck with pumpkin or gourd, pork cooked with banana flowers and mutton cooked till tender in black dal are other specials.
Where: 61, 4th Floor, 1st Main, Koramangala, 7th Block
When: noon-11pm
Contact: 080 49653153
Price: INR 1,300 for two {approx.}
