Want to do breakfast right, the north Indian way? Then ditch the usual all-day breakfast places and hit up on some piping hot puris served with aloo ki sabzi and chole bhatures. Or even some of those utterly butterly aloo parathas. These North Indian restaurants in Koramangala serves up anything and everything between pohas and kachoris for breakfast. Oh, and did we say they are pocket-friendly too?
A Broke Koramangala Dude's Guide To North Indian Brekkie, On A Budget Of INR 100
LBB’s Loving
Swadist
Reader’s Vote
Bikaner Sweet Centre
Bikaner Sweet Centre
For INR 30 bucks, you can have what we call the “greatest combo ever” — poha with hot jalebi. The piquant taste of the poha along with the super sweet jalebi is something that will leave your tummy all happy in the morning. Oh, and they add namkeen to the poha for that crunch {we love it!}. They do parcels, so you can pack one to office as well.
- Price for two: ₹ 200
Litti Twist
Chole Bhatures for INR 50 and Puri Subzi for INR 40 — these are the two breakfast options available on Saturdays and Sundays at this small eatery just opposite Forum Mall {Tavarekere side}. It’s frequented by the PG and hostel people who stay on that side and we swear by the oily chole bhatures to keep our hunger appeased.
- Price for two: ₹ 250
Dhang Ka Khana
Can’t let go of scrambled eggs? This place does amazing egg burjis that you can have with aloo paratha. They sell chole bature for INR 35 and to us, that’s a pretty good deal. Actually, it’s an awesome deal. They also do something called chicken paratha.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Comments (0)