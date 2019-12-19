Lokl: The New Hangout Spot In HSR Layout

Yesterday I went to LOKL. To my expectations, this place turned out to be exactly what I had heard and read about. A nice Cafe which where you can simply hang out with your friends and family for hours and hours together. Ambience: Let me talk about the ambience, I love places which are made of red brick and LOKL looked just like that, inside the entire place is made of red bricks with walls painted with Doodles. I loved the innovative lamps on the ceiling which were netted gave a cool look to the lights and shade that came from light. A nice warm place I would personally love to hang out for hours. Food: Now when it comes to food, we ordered Chicken Lollipop for my little foodie and being a veggie I went with grilled Paneer Pizza, as my little foodie insisted on trying pizza too. Along with a Classic Mint Mojito and Monster Cookie Cake for the little foodie. The food was great, as I could see with the content on the face on the little foodie, as per her the chicken was soft, well cooked and garnished with onion, red and green bell peppers which gave it a nice flavour and fragrance and my pizza was great too. With nice soft chunks of paneer and veggies around. I love thin crust pizza esp with a crunchy crust and this was just like that thoroughly enjoyed. They also had a pepper sauce served along with pizza, the sauce was just too hot to handle. The oregano herbs had a nice aura when sprinkled on pizza and of course, the red dry chilli flakes added it's own the charm to pizza The best part of our dinner was the Monster cookie cake, it was just perfectly yummy. A highly recommended if you have a love for chocolates and shakes. The classic mint mojito was as refreshing as it can be. Just loved it as its perfect balance of sweet/salty/sour taste Now comes my favourite part, I judge most of the places based on dessert because of my bad sweet tooth and we ordered chocolate brownie sizzler, one of the best brownie sizzlers I had so far. It had 4 layers Layer 1 from bottom: Oreo cookies Layer 2: sizzle chocolate sauce Layer 3: a nice big piece of brownie Layer 4: Scoop of vanilla ice cream Just a perfect dessert for a chocolate lover. Must try if you visit LOKL My overall rating: Location:4/5 Staff: 4/5 Food:4.5/5 Hygiene: 4.5/5