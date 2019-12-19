Not Just Any Other Biryani And Kheema Place!

How about your carnivore tastebuds have delight with the Nati style or Country style Biryani and Mutton Kheema with a glass of Kaal Soup (Leg Soup). It's pretty difficult to find some places which serves authentic Nati style food, but here is the Ranganna Military Hotel which gives it a Bengaluru touch. So, you go to Ranganna and almost every other table here will have people ordering Kheema Gojju(Khyma Gojju in local) and a Dosa. Basically, Kheema is minced meat of mutton, Gojju is a semi gravy. This semi gravy of minced meat with upturned spices with a flavour mixed of both green chilli and red chilli goes well with a thick dosa. The Biryani here is a pure old Bengaluru cuisine. Subtle in spice and high on flavour. My favourite in Ranganna is the old school Kaal Soup or the leg soup made from Bone marrow, add some lemon and it's ambrosia!