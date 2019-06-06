Great Place To Hangout With Amazing Food & Drinks

Placed over 3 floors ( one indoor + 2 outdoor), 1131 Bar & Kitchen is one of the few places in Indiranagar where it can cater the needs of office parties, family dinners, live sports screenings etc. The management being an avid lover of Golf, they do have a golf simulator inside the indoor space. Appreciate the hanging greenery which adds much colour to the place. if you are a sports lover, don't miss the fact that 1131 has the biggest sports screening in Indiranagar. Coming to the food, Do try their signature Nachos which are prepared by nachos that are made in house. The Salsa, Cream Cheese & The Chicken is a perfect dish. -Pepper Garlic Chicken: perfectly cooked chicken chunks with the garlic sauce along with bell peppers. It is not too spicy in a good way that it sticks to medium level of spice levels. -Tandoori Pomfret: if you are a seafood lover, never miss this dish here. Arguably one of the best fish starter I had in recent times. The marination is done perfectly well. The shiny crispy layer at the endings is too good with loads of masala. MustRecommend! -Jamaican Jerk Chicken With Smoked Sesame: Pretty good pizza served which is loaded with a good amount of cheese n chicken. It is sprinkled with little olive oil to make it nicer. MustTry. Coming to Desserts, tried their Molten Chocolate Lava Cake. I'm sure this is one of their signature & most selling in the desserts menu. The chocolate oozes out to go with the ice cream :) Coming to drinks, Watermelon refresher & Dates feast are a good try. Thanks to the bartender who made chocolate based shake on request. Definitely recommended for their ambience, food, service.