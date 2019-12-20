Not Just Another Bar & Kitchen, You Will Love The Gourmet Indian Food Here!

Talk about most bar and kitchens with gourmet food and all you’ll hear is renditions of various International cuisines always. But ‘Raahi’ Bar n Kitchen promises you an epicurean journey across the Indian culinary kaleidoscope. The fact that Local ingredients have been used to create innovative renditions of the regional dishes found everywhere in India, is what makes this new bar a winner. Who would've thought the humble tomato rasam could blend so well with crab meat to give you a much flavorful soup than ever Or would you have imagined a Seasonal Green 'Patta Chaat'? A carefully crafted 'chaat' with a selection of greens found in Karnataka, namely Nasturtium Leaves, Ghonghura Leaves, Red Amaranth leaves, combined with Basil, Spinach and Sage. The result is truly astounding. And how about some Red snapper thinly sliced in Japanese style and charcoal smoked to present the true flavours of the fish enhanced by perfect seasoning condiments. Every item on the menu here is way more complex than it might sound but all that's common is the Magnificence of thought and culinary imagination of the chef's here. You have to try it out to believe. Though the dishes are created with the latest, state of art cooking techniques the essence of each dish is 'desi' and that's what we loved about this place. Who would've thought Indian food could be reinvented and reimagined so. While food is phenomenal, the bar menu has also been designed with equal fervour. The mixologists here will serve you the finest cocktails that have been crafted, especially for those who love the exotic. The menu has a signature selection that has been inspired by the 'Panch Tattvas' (the five elements). Gin lovers would love the 'Sheel' with the freshness of cucumbers n Kafir lime Kombucha or the 'Hills glory' with in house tea n apricot marmalade. While 'The Botanist' will hit the right notes for the Masala lovers and the 'Shvash' will be like a breath of fresh air for most. Need we say more? So if eating good food is the favourite thing for you then grab your squad or just go with Bae for good food with great company. Go there n try it now we say.