Not Really A Fire Station, But A Place For E-city People To Chill

Had been on a Sunday afternoon. The place has a theme of Fire Station as the name indicates. Fire based cocktails are the highlight here. The cocktails need a bit of improvement, but the food is fantastic. If you are in electronic City and need a place to chill, Fire Station is the place. Strip cheesy samosas are a fantastic way to start where samosas are dunked with processed cheese. Cheesy Magical Mushrooms are absolutely awesome, poppers with mushrooms are fantastic. Veg Dumplings are also fine. Mushroom Chilly needs a huge shout for the flavour added, Gobi Manchurian again goes well with your drink. Chicken Wings would definitely make one on fire, Chicken 69 and Chicken Chilly are a must try dishes here. In the main course, Ravioli is utterly cheesy and it's much needed. Bhindi Do Pyaza is made perfectly. Butter Chicken is perfectly spiced and all the bread are well made. When it comes to desserts, Fire Station makes a perfect Tres Leches which can stand in the race for one of the best in Bengaluru.