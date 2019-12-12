Midnight Cravings: Now Enjoy Burger, Fries & Yum Hot Chocolate Till 1 Am

Burger seigneur is that one eatery that you must visit irrespective of if you like burgers or not. My more primary reason to be here is their mind-blowing hot chocolate served in a paper cup but the rim of which is layered with marshmallow and torched, it just redefines the wintry drink to a whole new level. To begin with, I had the Dynamite shrimps which are crumb fried and tossed in a Thai sauce - basically the perfect melange of Chinese and Thai into one dish. Loved them. Moving on to some layered, loaded fries, the dynamite fries which are layered with Vegetables/lamb/beef. I chose to go with the lamb, so it's a bed of fries topped with minced lamb topped with cheese and jalapenos. It's a meal in itself. For mains, the had the very tempting Paris Delicé which is a perfectly cooked beef patty loaded with beef bacon, grilled mushrooms and cheddar cheese and drizzled with franco honey sauce. What a beautiful combination it was. I tried the raspberry and passion fruit mojitos, both were fantastically refreshing. To end with, I had a hazelnut praline mousse cake and I can't wait to go back because One, their buns are super fresh and not made from refined flour. Two, their hot chocolate is the freaking best. Three, every day they give all display desserts for 50% off after 10 PM on all days. Four, very prompt service and warm hospitality welcoming you till 1 AM. Would love to be back!