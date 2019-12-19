Custom Kitchenware With Good Karma: Social Impact Meets Aesthetics For This Brand

Are you bored of picking up boring, regular kitchenware and want something unique and beautiful all for yourself? Nugu is a social impact company that works with tribals in a small village called Mullur, located near Nugu dam (hence the name). A sustainable brand that only creates handmade dinnerware, trust us when we say the products are absolutely gorgeous. From elegantly designed plates and mugs to platters and even tea sets (with adorable teapots), they mainly cater to the hospitality sector. So in case you’re in the business, be sure to speak to them. Taking into account your colour palettes and requirements, they will create a beautiful set of kitchenware for you.

However, if you're just a regular person who likes hosting dinner parties at home and wants kitchenware for an intimate party of ten people or so, you can get a set of 100 pieces that include different sizes of bowls, plates, cutlery, platters, jugs and all the works! Starting at INR 35,000 for a set, even though it is priced on the higher side, in the designer world of pottery -- this is quite affordable! What’s even better, is that you’ll be giving back to society while buying from them so you can feel good every time you eat from the plate!