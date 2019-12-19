Tread The Beaded Path In This Brand's Range Of Colourful Kicks, Straight From Kenya!

Life’s too short for boring footwear, so we’d suggest you give Nzuri foot wear a look-see and pick up a pair of jazzy footwear that features South African bead art. Based out of Cooke town, they work directly with Kenyan artisans and get finished footwear shipped straight from their production centre at Nairobi.

Find open toed slippers and sandals, the most basic of which features artwork largely on the toe strap. The beads are intricately fashioned into multi coloured paisley, connected, and concentric circular, and floral patterns that are bright enough to call attention to themselves with no effort. Also available in metallic shades, if you’ve been looking for a bit of bling while staying comfy, you’re sorted. The more elaborate designs are similar to gladiator sandals (available at low and mid-calf length), and favourite is the one that resembles a boot sandal, where the ‘covering’ is all beads! The base is made of leather or rubber, and are either flat, or as slightly raised platform heels.

Prices start at INR 3,900 and go up to around INR 7,000 depending on the level of detail and craftsmanship involved. To pick up a pair, either visit them at their Cooke Town location, or just send your feet’s measurements via Whatsapp. Size 36-41 are currently available, and if the exact design you’re ordering isn’t currently available, you’ll get it in a month, as its all handmade.