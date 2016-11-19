Pani puri is everyone’s favourite street food snack — you can find a vendor on every corner, and in almost any sweets shop across the city. While some spots are better than others in terms of freshness, it can get a bit boring to slurp on the same old tamarind and green chutney flavour all the time. If that’s the case, check out our list of strange and unusual pani puris you can have in Bangalore. Sure some of them may make you rethink your love for this street food, but there is nothing wrong with living life on the edge sometimes!