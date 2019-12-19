Wake Up Call: Oh My Goodness! Launches A Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate

You knew them as DropKaffe before, and now as Oh My Goodness! {a new name + new packaging}. The coffee delivery company has just launched a cold brew coffee concentrate, which you can use to make your favourite drink at home or at work.

Cold And Intense

The cold brew concentrate is freshly roasted and brewed coffee decoction, packaged in a bottle and then delivered weekly. There is no sugar added and the concentrate apparently has a 7-day shelf life. All you need to do is pour the concentrate in a cup, add water or milk, microwave it or heat it on a stove top for bit and you are good to go. The cold brew concentrate is available in a trial pack of three, a monthly and a quarterly subscription plan.

Price: INR 175 for a trail pack of 1 week, INR 600 for a monthly subscription and INR 1,600 for a three month subscription

