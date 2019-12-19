You knew them as DropKaffe before, and now as Oh My Goodness! {a new name + new packaging}. The coffee delivery company has just launched a cold brew coffee concentrate, which you can use to make your favourite drink at home or at work.
Wake Up Call: Oh My Goodness! Launches A Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate
Cold And Intense
The cold brew concentrate is freshly roasted and brewed coffee decoction, packaged in a bottle and then delivered weekly. There is no sugar added and the concentrate apparently has a 7-day shelf life. All you need to do is pour the concentrate in a cup, add water or milk, microwave it or heat it on a stove top for bit and you are good to go. The cold brew concentrate is available in a trial pack of three, a monthly and a quarterly subscription plan.
Price: INR 175 for a trail pack of 1 week, INR 600 for a monthly subscription and INR 1,600 for a three month subscription
