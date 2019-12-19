Wake Up Call: Oh My Goodness! Launches A Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate

The cold brew concentrate is freshly roasted and brewed coffee decoction, packaged in a bottle and then delivered weekly. There is no sugar added and the concentrate apparently has a 7-day shelf life. All you need to do is pour the concentrate in a cup, add water or milk, microwave it or heat it on a stove top for bit and you are good to go. The cold brew concentrate is available in a trial pack of three, a monthly and a quarterly subscription plan.

Price: INR 175 for a trail pack of 1 week, INR 600 for a monthly subscription and INR 1,600 for a three month subscription

Shop online here.

Find Oh My Goodness on Facebook here.

Check out their website here.