Whether you’ve read the collection of short stories by RK Narayan or watched the popular TV series {first telecast on Doordarshan} based on the fictional work, you’d probably be familiar with Malgudi Days. From the nine-year-old boy, Swami’s adventures to stories about the people of the town, the tales give us a glimpse of life in Malgudi.

While the town maybe fictional and its exact location still a matter of speculation, we know, from the author himself that the name is a combination of two of his favourite areas in Bangalore — Malleswaram and Basavanagudi. Retaining some of that old-world charm, these neighbourhoods still have heritage homes and age-old buildings, which might remind you of Malgudi, along with equally interesting stories from the past. Structures replete with character, architecture and rich history, these are spots worth bookmarking. Guided by Mansoor Ali from Bengaluru by Foot {a city-based walking tour venture}, we set out on a stroll through Basavanagudi, exploring its old houses, all in the hopes of recreating the imaginary town in the 21st century.