This sandwich has textured bread lathered with butter and slices of ham, which are placed to make perfect bites of heaven. This is perfect with a cup of hot cocoa.
Enjoy Old-School Snacking With A Ham Sandwich And Hot Cocoa At Koshy's
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Nearest Metro Station: M.G. Road
If you are expecting food that's more glamorous than tasty, well then this ain't your place. Koshy's is an old-school, chilled out, in your comfort zone kind of restaurant. No frills, but good food sold in a comfortable setting.
The ambience is just like United Coffee House in Delhi used to be! A charm that's gone missing with most places either being hip or being too fancy. The place serves decent food and it's the laid back feel that makes you want to call for a beer, open a page of your favourite book and take life a little easy.
