Old World Charm At This Antique Bookshop

Select Bookshop is the true hidden gem of the book world. Tucked away amongst the busy lanes of brigade road, Select Bookshop is a pre-independence era book shop that specializes in rare and antique editions. The owner Mr. Murthy is a living legend himself and the passion with which everyone runs this shop is sheer love. They do have some new books also but some books like the sequel to pride and prejudice that dates back to 1929 are something you won't find anywhere else. Go here for bookish goodness. It's almost like you get transported into the good old times.