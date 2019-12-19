Admit it. You’re constantly grumbling about the city, and you want to escape. Olde Bangalore, just ten minutes from the Kempegowda International Airport, is one solution. A trip back in time, the resort is dotted with mini gazebos to sit back and nurse a drink at, and since it’s a massive property, you can choose to go quad biking, paintballing or even brush up on your archery. Of course, sitting by the pool, Bloody Mary in hand, is always a tempting option and one that the tranquil setting of this place greatly indulges.

Get your Lara Croft game on for some hardcore rifle shooting at the range if you like to kick thing off with a bang! South Parade is their multi-cuisine coffee shop with great Indian food and steaks. A lounge bar and snack bar operate all day for those uncontrollable munchies one always gets when the holiday bug bites.