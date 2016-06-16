Om Beach Resort: A Budget Jungle Lodges Retreat In Sunny Gokarna

Popular with tourists who flock to Gokarna, Om Beach Resort is located on top of a hill in Gokarna. It’s a lush setting with plenty of green patches and rustic cottages. Red-tiled, slanting roofs sit atop up compact cottages {old and new} and you can park yourself at any of the 12 accommodations here. While making a reservation, we recommend that you ask for the newer cottages since they don’t suffer from the wear-and-tear you can see plainly in the older ones. However, do note that even the old cottages are clean and it’s unlikely that you’ll complain if you stay in one of them.

All 12 cottages are basic at best. For your money’s worth, you’ll get a comfortable bed and a clean bathroom. They will suit you best if all you want from your hotel room is a bed to crash in after a day of frolicking by the beach.