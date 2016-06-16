One of the more budget-friendly Jungle Lodges properties, Om Beach Resort is made up of basic cottages that are surrounded by gardens. A short walk will take you to the famed Om Beach and the beaches that surround.
Om Beach Resort: A Budget Jungle Lodges Retreat In Sunny Gokarna
A Garden View
Popular with tourists who flock to Gokarna, Om Beach Resort is located on top of a hill in Gokarna. It’s a lush setting with plenty of green patches and rustic cottages. Red-tiled, slanting roofs sit atop up compact cottages {old and new} and you can park yourself at any of the 12 accommodations here. While making a reservation, we recommend that you ask for the newer cottages since they don’t suffer from the wear-and-tear you can see plainly in the older ones. However, do note that even the old cottages are clean and it’s unlikely that you’ll complain if you stay in one of them.
All 12 cottages are basic at best. For your money’s worth, you’ll get a comfortable bed and a clean bathroom. They will suit you best if all you want from your hotel room is a bed to crash in after a day of frolicking by the beach.
Sun, Sand And Yoga
For a reasonable fee, the resort’s kitchens will prepare your meals. You’ll get well-prepared meals {don’t expect gourmet standards though} that you can happily chomp down while taking in the garden views. Over the years, Gokarna too has become a hotspot for yoga and Ayurveda. If you’d like to go with the trend, check yourself into Ayurveda spa, at the resort, for a relaxing massage that will have you looking as a fresh as a daisy. On your request, the resort will also call in a yoga instructor to give you a few lessons.
The rest of your time should be spent exploring Gokarna’s lovely beaches. From the resort, you can take a hike or a bike ride to Om Beach, where you can dive into the cool waters or go for a boat ride. You can also watch the world go by at one of the beach’s many shacks while nibbling on fresh seafood and guzzling down a cold one. Kudle Beach is perfect for surfers, swimmers, and sunbathers and is also dotted with endless shacks. We also recommend a trip to the secluded Paradise and Half Moon beaches that cocooned among towering hills.
Where: Bungle Gudda, Om Beach Road, Gokarna
Price: INR 2,953 onwards
Contact: 08386 257052
Check out their website here.
