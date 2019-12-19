Get Palazzo Pants And Ethnic Dresses At This Store In Jayanagar For A Steal!

Om Collections in the 9th block of Jayanagar is a store that you must bookmark and keep on your list of cheap shopping spots in the city. It may look like a run of the mill store but don’t be fooled. Long kurtas with matching palazzo pants that come in light colours are great for long hours at the office. Ethnic dresses with ethnic motifs can be found on shelves here starting at INR 700.

If you’re looking for something a little fancier, you’ll also find kurtas with pretty zari and matching dupattas that will definitely add oomph to your attire. They also have a separate section for dupattas that you can double up as stoles for work or an evening out with friends. You can even match them with chudidar bottoms if you’re looking to walk out of the store with a full wardrobe. With sets starting at INR 1,000, this is a jackpot for those occasions when you need to pick up something last minute!