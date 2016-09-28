Gorgeous Rooftop, Food And Wine: Om Made Cafe Is Your Bae For A Romantic Night Out

Cafes

Om Made Cafe

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

136, Above Gold's Gym, 1st Cross Road, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

Bookmark Om Made Cafe for its lovely, rooftop ambience, soft music, splendid food {especially its presentation} and a great collection of wines.

Who Is It For?

Couples, family and friends

Must Eat

Bruschetta, Quiche, OMC special, Masala Malai Paneer skewer

How Was My Experience?

The service was prompt and the food was amazing.

LBBTip

For Friday and Saturday evenings, you need to make a reservation.

