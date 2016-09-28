Bookmark Om Made Cafe for its lovely, rooftop ambience, soft music, splendid food {especially its presentation} and a great collection of wines.
Gorgeous Rooftop, Food And Wine: Om Made Cafe Is Your Bae For A Romantic Night Out
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
- Delivery Available
Shortcut
Who Is It For?
Couples, family and friends
Must Eat
Bruschetta, Quiche, OMC special, Masala Malai Paneer skewer
How Was My Experience?
The service was prompt and the food was amazing.
LBBTip
For Friday and Saturday evenings, you need to make a reservation.
Comments (0)