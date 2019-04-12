Reindeer, Origami Swans Or Hot Air Balloons: These Pendants & Other Accessories Are The Cutest

Minimal, chic and super cute, Omnia Design Company makes jewellery that is offbeat and rather versatile. We’re tripping on their current collection that has the most adorable pendants -- animal shapes and travel themes! From reindeer, elephants and butterflies to hot air balloons and boats, you can easily carry this off at office and then a bar for drinks with the girls.

Made from copper, and brass alloy, these pendants come with chains, and they’re all 22-Carat gold planted. We were thrilled to see that there are different chain lengths so you can pick which you want. Other products include earrings in the form of leaf drops, leaf hoops, studs and pretty pearl hoops too. Those looking for wrist accessories, check out the tribal bracelets, chain cuffs, and rose gold bangles if you’re playing it safe.