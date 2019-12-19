On A Budget? This Pub Definitely Won’t Burn A Hole In Your Pocket

img-gallery-featured
Bars

By Cchancee

Bengaluru, Karnataka
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

51 & 52, Brigade Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

By chance on Brigade Road is the best place to go to when you’re on a budget. They have a variety of cocktails for just ₹200-250 and the food is really reasonable too. So next time you’re broke and your friends wanna hang out, head right away to by chance and have a good time.

What Could Be Better?

They don’t really have options in desserts.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With

Big Group, Bae

Bars

By Cchancee

Bengaluru, Karnataka
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

51 & 52, Brigade Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default