By chance on Brigade Road is the best place to go to when you’re on a budget. They have a variety of cocktails for just ₹200-250 and the food is really reasonable too. So next time you’re broke and your friends wanna hang out, head right away to by chance and have a good time.
On A Budget? This Pub Definitely Won’t Burn A Hole In Your Pocket
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Wi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
They don’t really have options in desserts.
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With
Big Group, Bae
