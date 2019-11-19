This Cute Little Cafe Serves Great Food With Minimalist Menu!

One more cafe in the town. Grill Daddy is a new place in Koramangala, Bangalore which serves great food with a minimalist menu. They do serve American, continental, Mediterranean food. ❤Ambience:- It was a small cosy place with modern interiors, perfectly arranged seats, cute stuff and nice quotes. ❤Food:- Coming to the food, I loved their starters. I ordered ✔ House-made hummus with falafel- hummus was delicious and falafel was just perfect. Taste:- 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 ✔ Spicy pineapple salad- I loved the pineapple. Not too spicy, perfectly grilled one. Loved the salad too. Taste: 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌠 ✔ Thai Grilled Chicken satay- it was served with spicy peanut sauce which stole the show. Delicious. Taste: 🌟🌟🌟🌟 ✔ Pinwheel chicken- This is also served with peanut sauce, the chicken was soft, tender, loved it. Must-try dish. Taste: 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 ✔ Grilled chicken and mushroom rice bowl and Grilled pesto veggies rice bowl Taste: 🌟🌟🌟🌟 ✔ Burgers:- A big shoutout to their burgers. Patties are crisp, juicy, succulent and delicious. Taste: 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 ✔ Chocolate mousse icecream: since I love chocolate, this was my favourite dessert of the day. Loved the flavour. Taste: 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 Food: 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌠 Drinks: 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌠 Service:🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 Ambience: 🌟🌟🌟🌟 Its a new place and you should try this.