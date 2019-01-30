One Of The Best Place For Karnataka Cuisine!

COBAJA is the brainchild of the Cobaja squad who have done enormous research while they were travelling voraciously across Karnataka. It is named after coconut, banana and jackfruit - the fruits that are quite often used in day to day cooking in all households of Karnataka. The team not only acquainted themselves with the offbeat places that Karnataka has but has explored various styles of cuisines that are cardinal in various places during the travel. To name a few Belagavi Cuisine has a unique style of cooking and major focus is on Jowar roti and Kunda a famous sweet, Mangalore cuisine has a yet another distinctive style. Kodagu cuisine, South Karnataka cuisine, Mandya cuisine, Hubli region all of them have a divergent style of cooking. The main motive of team Cobaja is to foster different facets of Karnataka and its affluent culture. With romantic & enchanting rooftop dining, this place is span across two floors with the first floor being a cosy pub and the second floor which is my personal favourite that has a rooftop space paired with native décor. The walls are furnished with posters of iconic films like “Mungaru Male “ And to add on they have posters of popular Kannada words like Haage summane “just like that”; Sakkath “awesome” & Dove “girlfriend”. This adds up a homegrown and cheesy touch to the place. They do have a plethora of cocktails which are served in old style quarter bottles which are not to be missed! Do try their Spicy Guava Cocktail, Tequila Sunrise, Paan Mojito and Litchi Chili Martini What to order? Fish rawa fry –Mangalorean style fish fry topped with roasted suji, Marwai sukka (clams sukka) yet another Mangalorean style preparation made with clams and grounded coconut, Yetti koliwada and Squid masala – Udupi region specialities are not to be missed! Muruku masala and Mandya mutton kheema balls are other sure shot recommendation! And they have equal options in vegetarian too – Mushroom sukka , Kele sukka, Nargis mandakki – puffed rice with spices and dried coconut and Maddur vada paired with chutney is something you must try. To end on a sinful note! Chiroti with badam milk is my personal favourite in the whole lot. Holige with Ghee and Milk – homemade holige topped with hot ghee is a perfect way to end your meal. And do not miss their weekday thalis (Karavalli fish plate, Mandya Mutton Plate, Veg thali) which are competitively priced at INR 150 – 170. A meal for 2 would cost around INR 900 to 1,000 which is worth paying to relish those delicacies. Offbeat experience: Ask for staff or manager for a walkthrough of their kitchen- They have taken utmost care to build their kitchen which would resemble native kitchens in villages with brick ovens and traditional earthen cookware. This is something which you shouldn’t miss. In this new age era, we still get to see this. And yes the staff are happy to let guests take a tour of their kitchen if one would love to. Do visit with your family, friends, colleagues and I’m sure you all would return back home elated with an indelible culinary journey of various styles of cuisine that Karnataka has to offer.