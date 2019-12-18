The Chocolate Fondant At This Brewery Is Too Die For, Check It Out Now!

Breweries

Float Brewery

Kalyan nagar, Bengaluru
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

7-M/424, 7th Main Road, Kalyan Nagar, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Float brewery is a pretty place to visit with your friends or family. Their menu is just amazing and offers craft beers. Talking about the dessert we ordered, Chocolate Fondant tastes just delicious, very soft and chocolaty inside. Vanilla ice cream combination with it makes it just perfect. Orange pieces on them give a different taste making it more delicious. So, whenever at this brewery, must try this dessert for sure!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group

