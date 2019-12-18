Float brewery is a pretty place to visit with your friends or family. Their menu is just amazing and offers craft beers. Talking about the dessert we ordered, Chocolate Fondant tastes just delicious, very soft and chocolaty inside. Vanilla ice cream combination with it makes it just perfect. Orange pieces on them give a different taste making it more delicious. So, whenever at this brewery, must try this dessert for sure!
The Chocolate Fondant At This Brewery Is Too Die For, Check It Out Now!
Breweries
- Price for two: ₹ 2200
- Delivery Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group
