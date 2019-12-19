Chats, Sandwiches, Juice & More, Visit This Cute Little Spot In Jayanagar

Vasavi Chats is located near Shalini Grounds, Jayanagar. They serve a variety of chats, sandwiches, Maggie's, juices and many more. In Chats we get Bhel Puri, Bun Masala, Floating Pani Puri, Congress masala etc. Sandwiches include Chilli Cheese, Chocolate Sandwich, Veg Sandwich etc. In Maggie's, they have Vegetables, Cheese Oats Maggie etc. In Juices, they have Mint juice or Soda, Masala Soda etc. All their ingredients are freshly made and no colours or preservatives are used. They don't use even plastic utensils also.