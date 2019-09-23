Punjabi Nukkad: One Of The Best Outlets For Vegetarian Food

I ordered one Butter Naan, one Tawa Roti and one Gobhi Parantha along with Paneer Lababdaar and Honey Chilli Potato Fries. Proper vegetarian food for all the veg lovers only at Punjabi Nukkad. Usually, I find the butter naan and Tawa roti to be hard just like papad but not these. These were soft. And along with the paneer lababdaar, it was delicious. The paneer was also soft and tender and a little sour punch just made my mouth watery and gave me a wow. The duo of honey-sweet and chillies in the potato fries just makes it amazing. The way the sweetness of honey counters the spice of chillies is amazing to the taste buds. If you also want to have some amazing veg food, then I would say you should go for Punjabi Nukkad.