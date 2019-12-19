Sriracha: This Super Elegant And Pretty Pan Asian Restaurant In The City

One of the best pan Asian places in Bangalore is Sriracha. They have opened their another branch in Indiranagar 2months ago. Located right beside Burma Burma this pan Asian restaurant is very classy and has got many options for you to choose. They have many unique items such as Robata, Khmer, Amok etc. and have the best dimsums. Every dish is worth trying but some of my favourites and must try- -Charcoal Seafood Dumplings -Canadian Scallops -Amok Trey -Robata -Bao -Nasi Goreng Chicken -Khao Suey -Pad Thai. If you are a fan of pan Asian then this place is must try guys.