One Of The Best Places For Desserts & Hungarian Chimney Cones!

Budapest bake Inn is a cosy dessert cafe famous for Hungarian chimney cones. It is located in Btm layout and Indiranagar, Bangalore. ❤Ambience:- ❇A small cosy place which is ideal for dates and casual outing with friends. ❇ Proper table arrangement, decent service, well-decorated interiors will make you visit this place again and again. ❗One disadvantage is no parking facilities. ❤Food:- ❇This cafe offers a lot along which includes dessert chimney cones, savoury chimney cones, mojitos, mocktails, Waffles, milkshakes, smoothies, cold coffee, chimney cakes. ❇You can select the add on dessert and chimney base of your choice. ❇In savoury chimney cones, I ordered Chilly chicken, BBQ Chicken and Mac and Cheese cones. people who die for Indian spices and Indian flavours, Chilly Chicken and BBQ Chicken are for you. So tasty, rich in spices, flavours and will give you a proper desi twist. Mac and Cheese are also perfect. Not too cheesy and heavy. ❇ Next comes Dessert chimney cones, ordered Dark knight and peanut butter pretzel parfait, I can say these are so perfect. Loved the way they have curated the entire menu. Icecream, chocolate sauce, oreo brownie will take your taste buds to another level. ❇ Coming to Milkshakes, black current stole the show.Ordered black current, chocolate, choco blast. I loved the taste and texture as they are neither too sweet nor too thick. Must try ones. ❇Ordered Frappe, waffle which was exceptional. Its a must-visit place for dessert lovers, and for the people who haven't try chimney cones.