One Of The Best Places Near Ulsoor To Enjoy Peaceful Evenings Or A Romantic Date

Night Owl - One of the best places near MG road to enjoy peaceful evenings. Located near Ulsoor Lake opp to Conrad, the two storey space has a spectacular view for Conrad. Loved the rooftop seating which is peaceful & best enjoyed in the Bangalore evenings with a breeze. Coming to food, Chef has done a really good job in showcasing the regular dishes on a whole different level. Don't miss the Seafood Rasam if you are a seafood lover. That is pretty awesome. Deconstructed Veg Vada Pav, Dal Makhani Tart, Chicken Stuffed Naans are the best to order. Appreciate the fact as to how the Chef made the regular dishes look different by recreating them to make things interesting Honestly, didn't have good expectations for the chilly chicken biryani here. But thanks to the Chef & team - Biryani was unique & tasted really good after drinks. Mocktails were okayish, but the Chocolate based drinks were pretty good, especially the Brownie Shake & the Oreo Shake. Choco Lava Kulfi is a must try here. It's unique & the combination worked well too.