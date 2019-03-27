One Of The Biggest Pubs With A Versatile Variety Of Drinks And Food

ShakesBierre - One of the biggest pubs with a plethora of drink, food and seating options! Located near to Grand Magrath Hotel above Decathlon, ShakesBierre is one hell of a pub with lots of good things to talk about. Been there for my Saturday dinner, where it was a joyful night with interesting food & tapping music. Here are a few of the positives that I could remember! 👉 Huge Seating options to cater to the needs of a casual table to office parties. 👉 Separate karaoke room where they have all the music & TV setup just separately for that room ( great for private parties). 👉 360° view of the city from the rooftop. 👉 A huge extensive food menu that ranges from Venezuelan Arepa prawns to Vietnamese Rolls with favourites of almost 15 countries. 👉 Not to miss the homely local favourites of Podi idly to assorted tapioca chips. 👉 Huge drinks menu with over almost 15 bottled beer varieties and interesting cocktails & mocktails. 👉 In house microgreens garden from which the product is used for the daily usage in foods & drinks. 👉 Foot tapping music playing by DJ as the casual place becomes a party place to dance with buddies. 👉 Appreciate the fact as they have icons mentioned for food information such as vegan, spicy, seafood. 👉 great designs, paintings on walls all over the place. 👉 They are set to open their brewery starting in April. Went with the restaurant favourites & Started our food with bar snack favourites 👉 ShakesBierre Chips: Classic chips with a twist. A mix of potato, sweet potato, raw banana & tapioca... crispy & mild spicy is the perfect one to start with 👉 Crispy Chaat: Never had such a chaat before which is made with Crispy Eggplant, karela, Spinach in it. Loved this one as the tamarind is strong & refreshing. Unusual but worked out pretty well 👉 Arepa Prawns: Venezuelan dish that we tried here were pretty decent! 👉 Paturi Maach: Fish wrapped in banana leaf that is marinated in mustard oil. Delicious! It is so simple yet lovely :) 👉 Moroccan lamb shank tagine: Not a big fan of lamb, but this is the real deal, the meat just falls off the bone with very little effort. Was later informed by the chef that it is cooked for a very long time. Served along with couscous that included dry fruits as well! 👉 Red wine poached pear: Olive oil cake is served with sliced pear along with mascarpone cream. Strong flavour of poached pear is balanced well with the not so tasty olive oil. Tip: use the icing sugar served along the plate to make ur tongue comfortable with the olive cake flavours :) 👉 Litchi Twist: Strong flavour in this drink and makes it my favourite mocktail here. 👉 Shakespure: Served in a bamboo shoot is one of the famous mocktails in Shakesbierre which is made with fruits & ginger and is a must try here!