Quirky Decor And More Make The Open Box The Coolest Restaurant In Town

As the name suggests, it is entirely open - a rooftop restaurant with cool and quirky interiors. From crane hooks hanging from the ceiling, to a giant world map made of synthetic turf on one of the walls, their decor is super unique. They also have ancient fans, and cool and funny quotes on the walls, even in the washrooms. The names of the dishes are way too creative and funny. Ordering a KLPD roll and Tarty BJ was hilarious! They serve some great food, drinks and hookah. It's best for chilling out with a huge group of friends, sipping on some drinks and playing a game or two of snooker. Though it's slightly on the heavy on the pocket, but totally worth it.