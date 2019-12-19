One Of The Best Brewery In Bangalore

Levitate brewery and kitchen, opened in JP Nagar is something that I wanted to try and I'm so glad I did. The place looks very good and the ambience is simple yet interesting. The food was delicious as well. Their Rava Upma cheese ball, jalapeno cheese ball, Vietnamese loaded Fries, broccoli 65, tandoori prawns, tempura shrimps, chicken Tikka, watermelon Greek salad, Thai red curry were some of the dishes I tried and all of them were up to the mark. They do have some good mocktails and their own brewery as the name suggests. I recommend this place to be tried because I am definitely going back to try more of the food items that I couldn't since they have a huge menu. Good management overall.