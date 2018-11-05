This Store Is Your One-Stop Shop For All Things Storage

img-gallery-featured
Department Stores

Howards Storage World

Krishnarajapura, Bengaluru
2.3

Forum Shantiniketan, Whitefield Main Road, Thigalarapalya, Krishnarajapura, Bengaluru

image-map-default
View 1 Other Outlet

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Howards has some great storage ideas and storage options. Their tagline 'storage world' truly suggests what this store is all about. You name anything storage, and this Australian brand outlet has it. PS - You can locate the store on the lower ground floor.

What Could Be Better?

The pricing is a little on the steeper side, but that won't stop you from buying anything.

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 1,000 - INR 3,000

Best To Go With?

Family and Kids

Department Stores

Howards Storage World

Krishnarajapura, Bengaluru
2.3

Forum Shantiniketan, Whitefield Main Road, Thigalarapalya, Krishnarajapura, Bengaluru

image-map-default
View 1 Other Outlet