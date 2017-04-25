If you are hard pressed for time to make an actual visit to a pet store to stock up for your pooch, then help is at hand with these online pet stores. From comfy dog beds to gourmet food and customised name tags to eye wipes, there is nothing that these online pet stores don’t offer. Just start adding to cart already, will you?
Pamper Your Pet With Exciting Merch And Food From These Online Pet Stores!
Ten-Second Takeaway
Tail Lovers Company
Tail Lovers Company has a physical store in Bangalore as well as an online store. Being a preferred pet shop, they sell all kinds of essentials and goodies for dogs, cats, fish, birds, rabbits, guinea pigs and hamsters. The most amazing thing about their website is that they have a food schedule delivery. So you can schedule your deliveries once and for all and never run out of dog food! With cool products ranging from training pads while your pup is potty training to baby cat mousse, they have a huge selection of pet products and foods to choose from!
Heads Up For Tails
Heads Up For Tails offers a selection of customised products for your pets like collars with your pet’s name on it, personalised name tags {aww so cute!}, mats and bowls. These guys specialise in all kinds of doggie products. These range from raincoats to gluten free food and treats to orthopaedic dog beds — your doggo’s basic as well as high maintenance needs will all be taken care of.
Pets World
Pets World offers a selection of products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, guinea pigs, rabbits and hamsters. But their unique feature is that they also sell horse products like horse halters, riding boots and leather horse boots and leather reigns. Among their other products they do a crystal dog collar, pet conditioner, glass cleaners for your aquarium and aqua test sets, just to name a few.
- upwards: ₹ 400
Dog Spot
Dog Spot once again caters to your dog, cat, fish, bird, turtle and hamster needs. They also stock multi vitamins for your pets, bird nests, water conditioning products and shedding control products for cats. You should also check out their dog and cat eye wipes.
Amazon
“The earth’s most customer centric company” is not behind when it comes to pet supplies. And at reasonable prices too. Their bird hammock costs only INR 200! With fun products like a bird wooden bridge, antibacterial bird litter spray, cat scratching post, cat condos and play gyms, these guys make shopping for your pooches and kitties super fun!
Comments (0)