If you are as crazy about stationery as we are, but just don’t have the time to explore the stationery havens in town, here’s your solution. Just get online and start shopping now, from our curated list of online stationery stores.
Online Stores To Get Your Stationery Game On
Letter Note
Obsessed with doodling, but a plain, ordinary book just won’t do? Head on to Letter Note‘s stationery section to catch hold of their wicked products. Their collection of notebooks and note cards can be chic with fine textured covers and simple prints {font names, hand signs or even just scribbles} or colourful and artsy {like the Stay True Organiser and Pink Vivid Notebooks}. You can even pick your preference in plain, ruled or gridded papers. Check out their section of engraved card holders as well, that will definitely make it more exciting to take out your business cards in style.
Price: INR 175 upwards
The Postbox
A fan of pop art and bright colours? The Postbox has them on covers for their fab notebooks, in which you can choose to doodle, scribble or pen down your thoughts. Pun-ny band art {The Beatles with beetles on them}, abstract paintings, pop art of popular stars and picturesque photographs are some of the themes that find their way on to the notebooks. Their Veneer notebooks make for an interesting keep, having been made from reused waste wood from Kerala. They can even be customised – you can add your name into a pre-existing design {makes for a great gift, don’t you think?}.
Price: INR 249 upwards
Rubberband
Rubberband‘s products are pleasing even just to look at thanks to their minimal aesthetic. They collaborate with artists to produce the most visually aesthetic notebooks. Their most sophisticated notebooks are the ones with black card covers and bright popping colours for its pages {like pink, yellow and blue}. And our favourite? They have great gift combos in a complementary assortment of different notebooks and memo pads {that definitely takes the prize}. Look out for their Koh-i-noor graphite sticks with five times more lead than ordinary ones {artists, are you listening?}.
Price: INR 115 upwards
Chapter & Ink
The online store is the ultimate stop shop for high end stationery products. They have beautiful lavish cards for all occasions {even to say hello!} – with typography, confetti, foil, and floral designs or in the form of certificates. Who knew cards could be so pretty?. They have notebooks and journals that will make you want to put pen to paper, whether it’s just to list out your plans as a bridesmaid or for your bucket list. What’s more? They have confetti bombs, ribbon tags and rubber stamps! Does it get better than that?
Price: INR 215 upwards
Craft Adda
If you have a thing for patterned papers and scrap books, head on over to Craft Adda, where you will find yourself lost in an array of designs – from retro to blossom prints. They also offer numerous art supplies and tools for all you artists out there.
Price: INR 72 upwards
Nappa Dori
Nappa Dori’s leather organisers are as classy as they come and they are kitted out with compact spaces for pens, pencils and whatever else you’d need. Talking about organisers, you can grab one of their sappers that can keep your pencils and pens in order. And if you have an obsession for stationery that sticks or leaves an impression, then you will definitely love their set of vintage stickers and rubber stamps. While the stationery is pricey, we must say they are great investments all the same.
Price: INR 295 upwards
Origin One
Origin One offers really hip journals, notebooks and memo pads that reek of great design. Think brown rustic gilded memo blocks, hand-made paper, thread-stitched notebooks, pocket notebooks and souvenir maps. Each notebook has various size options, colour options {black, kraft cover or white} and blank vs lined pages. Everything is done in earthy and neutral hues and emanates a classy simplicity. No colour splashes and clashes here. And have we mentioned their stationery subscription mystery box? It’s like gifting yourself a surprise. Their stationery subscription box brings you a curated selection of their stationery, starting at INR 1,000 every month. How very exciting!
Price: INR 125 upwards
Eye Candy
Eye Candy does ready -to-order diaries, and creates custom journals and stationery. One look at their product line-up, and we knew we’d be browsing for a bit. They do simple and clean designs, which are off-set by quotes in quirky and fun typography and small accents: Think leather journals with subtle brass icons, a thin orange band running over cobalt blue leather, and handmade paper notebooks with motivational quotes on the cover. All the products are hand-crafted in-house and they stock products ranging from stationery, decor, lifestyle and a variety of other everyday minimalist objects—the key factor being “handmade for you”.
Price: INR 750 upwards
Comments (0)