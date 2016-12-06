Nappa Dori’s leather organisers are as classy as they come and they are kitted out with compact spaces for pens, pencils and whatever else you’d need. Talking about organisers, you can grab one of their sappers that can keep your pencils and pens in order. And if you have an obsession for stationery that sticks or leaves an impression, then you will definitely love their set of vintage stickers and rubber stamps. While the stationery is pricey, we must say they are great investments all the same.

Price: INR 295 upwards