Bomday Adda In Koramangala Is Worth Every Time Best Food & Cocktails

Bombay Adda

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Z1 Construction Building, 5th Floor, 6, 20th Main Road, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

This place is an amazing place, with great Ambince, food and cocktails. I loved the Pani Puri tamjham, Chili cheese toast, bruschetta, samosas and Bombay Adda special Gin and Tonic. The pizza served was amazing and the pasta is crazier. Loved it. The cheesecake and the Gauva pannacota is amazing I loved it. Tiramisu is worth the try. The chef made his special. Nachos is worth trying. Best food to try. And crazy cocktails are worth every penny.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae

