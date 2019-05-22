Bomday Adda In Koramangala Is Worth Every Time Best Food & Cocktails

This place is an amazing place, with great Ambince, food and cocktails. I loved the Pani Puri tamjham, Chili cheese toast, bruschetta, samosas and Bombay Adda special Gin and Tonic. The pizza served was amazing and the pasta is crazier. Loved it. The cheesecake and the Gauva pannacota is amazing I loved it. Tiramisu is worth the try. The chef made his special. Nachos is worth trying. Best food to try. And crazy cocktails are worth every penny.