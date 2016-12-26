Ooty in Tamil Nadu is just a weekend away from the city and packs in activities, sightseeing and heritage stays, and some budget eating. What’s not to like!
You Just Need A Weekend To Make The Most Of The Wonderful Sights And Sounds Of Ooty
The Bungalow In The Hills
The Bungalow in Ooty fits the bill perfectly if you are travelling with family or in large group. This old, well-preserved colonial bungalow is located in the heart of Ooty {close to the race course} and has three large bedrooms with attached bathrooms and a central living/ dining area opening out on to manicured garden. The food here is excellent and turns out to be economical as well {they charge only for the cost of ingredients}. Meals were served in the cozy dining area by the fire place which is great for those after dinner conversations. Evenings were spent huddled around the bonfire outside setting the stage for much merry-making.
In the early hours of the morning we spent some time bird-watching in the vicinity of the bungalow. Later we took the children for a walk up the gentle slopes of the hill outside the gate. The view from the top is spectacular; you can see the entire valley and the race course beyond.
Chug Along And A Meal With A View
Ooty is an idyllic hill-station with a central main street; Charring Cross — the epicenter for food and shopping. The botanical gardens and Ooty Lake are the other attractions to visit. You can go boating on the lake and the kids can enjoy a toy train ride around the banks.
The highlight is of course the train journey from Ooty to Coonoor. The Nilgiri Mountain Railway operates a charming steam locomotive that plies between Ooty and Coonoor daily. The one hour train ride filled with picturesque vistas enthrals kids and adults alike; a must do during your trip. We got off at Coonoor station with plans to spend the day. We had lunch at the absolutely gorgeous ‘La Belle Vie’ restaurant in the Upper Bedford area close to town. We found the service at this place a tad wanting, but the perspectives from here overlooking the valley of tea estates will leave you mesmerised.
On Ground Activity
On the last morning before bidding goodbye to Ooty, we tucked in a sumptuous breakfast at the Bungalow and headed to the charm-laden Savoy Hotel. The hotel property is spread over six acres of exquisitely landscaped gardens punctuated with beautiful flower beds. Nestled among colonial-era cottages built around 1834-1865, the hotel provides some splendid backdrops for memorable family photographs. Children can also take a short pony ride around the grounds.
So, We're Thinking...
We could not have asked for more from our three-day family getaway. It was exactly what we expected of a weekend holiday in the hills.
The piece first appeared on Buzzing Bubs. Read the complete post here.
