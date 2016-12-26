You Just Need A Weekend To Make The Most Of The Wonderful Sights And Sounds Of Ooty

The Bungalow in Ooty fits the bill perfectly if you are travelling with family or in large group. This old, well-preserved colonial bungalow is located in the heart of Ooty {close to the race course} and has three large bedrooms with attached bathrooms and a central living/ dining area opening out on to manicured garden. The food here is excellent and turns out to be economical as well {they charge only for the cost of ingredients}. Meals were served in the cozy dining area by the fire place which is great for those after dinner conversations. Evenings were spent huddled around the bonfire outside setting the stage for much merry-making.

In the early hours of the morning we spent some time bird-watching in the vicinity of the bungalow. Later we took the children for a walk up the gentle slopes of the hill outside the gate. The view from the top is spectacular; you can see the entire valley and the race course beyond.