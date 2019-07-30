Burger Yard: Scrumptious Burgers In Sarjapur

Burger Yard has to be my new favourite place for oozy, juicy and scrumptious burgers. I tried a couple of burgers and beverages and now I have my favourites of the lot too. To start, I like the quirky diner vibes and decor. The staff is humble and happy to help. All their patties and sauces are made inhouse so you get to experience loaded burgers with delicious flavours. For beverages, I highly recommend you to try their Lemon Ice Tea. I had 3 of those and could have more. For burgers, I tried: - Holy Paneer (Veg): This is their best veg burger. Stuffed with Crunchy paneer patty topped with smoked sweet chilli sauce, cheese, tomato, onion and creamy mayo is perfect. If you're looking for a good wholesome veg burger, this is it. - Cheesy Affair (Chicken): This was my favourite chicken burger there. I topped it with a fried egg and it was just melting in my mouth. Stuffed with minced chicken patty which is pan-grilled with cheese and topped with onion, tomato, crisp lettuce and creamy mayo. This is a perfect chicken burger with cheese oozing out. - The Triple Barrel (Pork): This is hands down the best burger they serve or at least it is my favourite one there. Minced Pork Patty topped with Pork Sausage and bacon. Also has cheese and paprika mayo and is an absolute treat! It is what burger dreams are made of. I had a great first-time experience and would surely be going here again soon.