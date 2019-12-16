This Open Air Restaurant Serves Delicious Food & Drinks!

Le Charcoal: This place located near Kundahalli gate is really good for some good Dining. This place has a capacity of 25-30 people and outside it is open-air Ambience. Started with their chef special mocktails. * Blue lady * Kiwi sunrise * Mango crunch * Guava mojito Honestly didn't like them much but rest of other things were amazing. Cold coffee was good. Coming to starters, this place serves the best ones actually. I just loved their fusion in them. Must try, * Dahi kebab - so soft and yummy * Corn cheese tikki - this was the best * Shabnab ke moti - really good * Achari kharari paneer - crisp outside soft inside and topped with papad pieces * Malai kofta * Kesaria phirni * Gulab jamun The main course was so filling and satisfied. We had Dal Bukhara which was good and the best was Malai kofta. They serve it in a very unique way. Dal makhani was good. Coming to desserts, Gulab jamun was delicious and Kesaria phirni was one dish you cannot miss on. Finally we ordered ice-cream and it was best to end with