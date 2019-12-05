Open Terrace, Multi-Cuisine Menu & Superb Cocktails, Drop By Amazing Bar In Church Street!

Good Food can turn an average day into an amazing one. Recently visited Beir, a beautiful place situated in between the lanes of Church Street. This place oozes perfection from their drool-worthy delicacies to some finest selection of cocktails. Head here for a relaxed evening and get a taste of both international and contemporary delicacies. Their interiors are fun and quirky with a rooftop seating arrangement. Great place, great vibe, full of life ambience that will surely cheer up your mood. They serve some of the best appetizers in town from their spinach mushrooms stuffed balls to their cheesy chicken burger. Every bite of it is in itself a burst of flavors. Their chef is an expert in creating a contemporary experience. We tried lavender and plum beer with a bunch of vodka-based cocktails all tasted great especially beer. Also, don't forget to try their new York cheesecake and Banoffee pie. My fav: Pizza Chicken burger Cheesecake Cocktails Lavender beer Peri-Peri Chicken wings Their menu starts from INR 200 not very high in terms of cost. Great to visit on weekdays. Overall, in my opinion, they have cozy ambience, courteous staff, amazing food, rooftop seating in case you want to enjoy Bangalore rains.