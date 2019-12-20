Make Your Day Special With Some Furry Love At This Adorable Dog Cafe

Do you spend your time browsing through cute dog videos online? Do you wish you could have a dog of your own but can't? Do you visit your friend's house just to play with their dog? Then, Snoopy Paws Cafe is just the place for you. With open skies and loving dogs, this is probably the most relaxing way to spend your Sundays, or any other day you're feeling low. Off Hennur road, set on half-acre farmland, the place opens up to a cute semi-open cafe, that overlooks the play area. They have more than 10, very excited dogs basking under the sun, from the loving beagle to the mighty husky, that will earn for your affection as you step into the play area. If you got your own dog, then double the fun, as you watch them embrace each other. The cafe has casual seating, and a menu that ranges from pizzas, pasta, burgers, salads to pitchers of fresh juice all infused with canine inspirations. They also host birthday parties for children, if you're looking at innovative ways to make your child's day more loving. So, if you need some doggo love or an extended family for your loving dog, this is the place to visit.