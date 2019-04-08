Opulence & Exclusivity At This New Bar In Bangalore!

Talk about an exclusive experience on a night out and trust the best to come up with this concept. The Big Brewsky people have just launched a new concept of weekend clubbing at The GYLT. We got a chance to experience it and must we say it's One of a kind. Right from the plush interiors that create the absolutely perfect party zing, and the carefully crafted cocktails and cuisine, this place is an experience like no other. They call it an abode of artistry and we tend to agree. First things first, there are two levels, each with a bar creating cocktails that will leave you craving for more. Don't forget to ask for 'a glass of water' while you're at it and you'll get what we're trying to say here (Wink wink) The 'Amethyst' or the 'Cobalt', these cocktails will set your mood right. While you are enjoying the view and the drinks, dig into a multifarious cuisine especially crafted to heighten the experience a notch above the rest. Ace the best way to enjoy 'oysters' here with a dash of lime. And if that's not your thing worry not coz you can always relish the pork belly or the quail eggs here. For vegetarians, there's delicious sushi and much more. All this with a bar that ascends literally to the top of the ceiling here. And this experience is only available on Friday and Saturday nights. Exclusive much we say. Can't wait to check it out already?! Well, until the next weekend!