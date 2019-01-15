Check Out This New Restro-Bar With Live Counters And A Versatile Menu

Opus came up with the new Chapter known as Opus food Stories. It was last Sunday while I was remembering my food stories when I stumbled upon Opus Stories, so thought will check out this place for Brunch. Ambience: A place with dim light and soft music with comfortable sitting. And also they have amazingly showcased the royal modern culture, loved the choice of the interior which make your visit a more royal experience. And it’s in huge space with the capacity of about 40-50 people. No more discussion let's proceed with my Sunday Brunch journey. They have lots of options at Brunch which is really worth it. They have amazing Salads and Soups. BBQ grill counter for some tandoor and grilled items. Live counters which have a great Pav Bhaji, Chaat, Dosa and Masala puri counters. Main Course – They have multiple types of curries, bread, rice items etc. Desserts- Must try – Chef’s curated desserts They have ala-carte options also which basically has a huge menu. Check out the different packages for Brunch. Staff and Service: Staff were friendly, courteous and well mannered. No words left to praise them, a perfect example of great service. They were quite professional and quick. I would highly recommend this place for brunch in Sarjapur on special occasions of your life for a wonderful experience. Cheers to Opus Food Stories team and staff. Nice place to visit for fine dining.