Luxury Meets Nature At Coorg's Orange County

With the serious monsoon rains that wash the area, we recommend going between the end of September till February {basically between the monsoon and the summer seasons}. March onwards it starts to get extremely hot and after that, once the rains arrive, it becomes very difficult to travel and explore the area.

Where: Karadigodu Post, Siddapura, Coorg

When: Ideally between September to February

Price: INR 25,000 + taxes a night per room, INR 35,000 + taxes a night per room {December to January}

Contact: +91 8274258481 or email coorg@orangecounty.in

