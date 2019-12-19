A luxury spa resort in the heart of Coorg, the Orange County offers a beautiful setting, luxurious rooms and villas, and a verdant, massive plantation to explore.
Luxury Meets Nature At Coorg's Orange County
Coffee, Wildlife And Me
The 30-acre property is nestled in the middle of 300 lush green acres of coffee and pepper plantations, and as such is a natural habitat for many animals and birds. One can walk from the room or villa to the plantation areas, which are open for exploration. Don’t blame us if you get super high on the aroma of coffee!
Live The Plantation Life
You must go for plantation and nature walks, both of which are offered by Orange County. If that isn’t your thing, give their dreamy infinity pool, or perhaps a coracle ride in the lake which divides the resort, a go. Nurse a whiskey (it’s the Scotland of India, you see) as the sun goes down over the plantations. Then really live it up in your private pool (yes, every single villa has one). Of course, splurging is encouraged and we cheekily hint that you upgrade to a Lily Pool Bungalow with your crew so you have a courtyard, lily pond and pool. After all, the Kodavas are known for their swish style of living. Oh! And don’t come back without eating at the Granary — Kodava food at its best. Especially the Pandi Curry.
The Time Is Right
With the serious monsoon rains that wash the area, we recommend going between the end of September till February {basically between the monsoon and the summer seasons}. March onwards it starts to get extremely hot and after that, once the rains arrive, it becomes very difficult to travel and explore the area.
Where: Karadigodu Post, Siddapura, Coorg
When: Ideally between September to February
Price: INR 25,000 + taxes a night per room, INR 35,000 + taxes a night per room {December to January}
Contact: +91 8274258481 or email coorg@orangecounty.in
Follow them on Facebook here.
Check out their website here.
