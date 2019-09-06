This Quaint Cafe Serves Some Amazing Burgers, Coolers & Desserts In Town

The 2 things that make Burger Seigneur awesome are: 1)It is a very romantic place and has these cozy spots 2) The food is just amazing. Damn tasty and yum. Best place for a good vegetarian burger in town and amazing desserts -The mushroom burger was damn juicy that it just melts in the mouth. Lucien is the burger name Not only their burgers also TRY their other dishes on the menu, 1)Mac and cheese pasta 2)Dynamite fries 3) Passion fruit mocktail Desserts: *Skillet cookie: Have tried both of them and my personal favourite is chocolate cookie *Tres leche: The presentation is exemplary and the taste was awesome .