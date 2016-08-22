Blue Tokai specialises in single-estate and small-lot coffees, grown in estates in and around Karnataka and Tamil Nadu’s best coffee-growing regions. We favour the Kalledeverapura Pulp Sun-Dried {INR 310}. You can select whether to get your beans delivered whole or ground to your preferred fineness. They even have a handy grind guide to help you choose. You can also subscribe for regularly scheduled deliveries if you need your daily caffeine fix.

Price: INR 305 upwards

To order online, click here.

Find them on Facebook here.

Check out their website here.