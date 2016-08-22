Sure, you’ll also find many of these artisanal coffee roasters offline, but something about customising the grind to our pick just appeals to us. Plus, coffee at the click of a button!
Click For Caffeine: Seven Places To Order Freshly Ground Coffee Online
Black Baza Coffee Company
Black Baza sees your regular cup of coffee and raises the bars. Named after a small bird of prey found in the coffee-growing Western Ghats, Black Baza Coffee is particularly concerned about its ecological footprint. All the coffee they sell comes from farms that follow biodiversity-friendly practices. You can pick from the Luna Roast, the Aspire to Otter, or the Black Baza Roast. Plus, we are avid fans of Black Baza Coffee at LBB.
Price: INR 130 upwards
Contact: Call +91 9448119229 or +91 9591259582
Blue Tokai
Blue Tokai specialises in single-estate and small-lot coffees, grown in estates in and around Karnataka and Tamil Nadu’s best coffee-growing regions. We favour the Kalledeverapura Pulp Sun-Dried {INR 310}. You can select whether to get your beans delivered whole or ground to your preferred fineness. They even have a handy grind guide to help you choose. You can also subscribe for regularly scheduled deliveries if you need your daily caffeine fix.
Price: INR 305 upwards
Flying Squirrel
Flying Squirrel have six varieties of coffee, of which we highly recommend the Parama, an exquisite blend for an espresso or black-coffee drinker. The Cafe Chic is their pick for filter-coffee drinkers. Most of the coffee they sell is grown in their own estates in Polibetta, Coorg.
#LBBTip: Try their Taster’s 6-Pack {INR 350} to get a feel of the selection on offer.
Price: INR 270 upwards
Contact: Call +91 9845033896
The Indian Bean
Coffee beans from Coorg and Kodaikanal are carefully packed into little pouches, custom-ground, and delivered to you from The Indian Bean. The Appa’s Coffee seems built for a classic glass of filter coffee, while we like the Watapi Coffee for a good mug of black coffee. They also offer monkey-bitten coffee. You can sign up for a three-month subscription service as well, so you’ll never run out.
Price: INR 240 upwards
Contact: +91 9538015566, +91 9820745916
Panduranga Coffee
The Chikmagalur-based coffee roasters have a cult following, and for good reason. Their Grand Aroma, an 85-15 blend of coffee and chicory, is a favourite. Their only outlet is now in Chikmagalur, but they’ll send across their coffee to Bangalore.
Price: INR 400 for a kilo and a minimum order is of two kilos
Contact: Send an SMS to +91 9844396480 with your address and order.
Halli Berri
Low acidity, high on aroma and single origin, the Halli Berry coffee will ensure you start the day on the right notes — with a full-bodied cuppa. And they’re no nonsense so forget about the chicory, insta-coffee and other sacrilegious stuff — it’s 100 per cent Arabica here.
Price: INR 200 for 250 grams
Contact: Send your requirements directly to info@halliberri.com or shop online at Amazon here.
Leo Coffee India
From the Palini Hills in Tamil Nadu comes the single-estate coffee of Leo. While they do have instant coffee powder {umm, really guys?}, we love their Peaberry blend which is strong and gives you quite a kick. Second to that is the House Blend followed by the Little Flower — a single-estate origin that is 100 per cent Arabica. Check out their yearly subscriptions as you can get great discounts on them.
